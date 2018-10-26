Report: NFL told Vikings to include Everson Griffen on injury report

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings were contacted by the NFL league office and told to include defensive end Everson Griffen on the team’s injury report after not being listed on Wednesday, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press.

Griffen returned to the Vikings this week after a month-long leave of absence from the team to address mental health related issues following an incident at a Minneapolis hotel.

It has yet to be determined whether Griffen will play this week for the Vikings. He was not listed on the team’s practice report on Wednesday, but was added to the report on Thursday after fully participating with a non-injury related designation. That designation was also retroactively applied to his Wednesday status as well.

Per Tomasson, the reason for Griffen’s listing is more competitive reasons. If Griffen wasn’t listed on the report all week and his playing status is in question, it would be a disadvantage to the New Orleans Saints, who the Vikings play this weekend. If he isn’t likely to play, he will need to be listed as questionable, doubtful or out on the team’s injury report at the end of the week.