Report: Torn ACL feared for Texans receiver Will Fuller

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is thought to have torn the ACL in his right knee in Thursday night’s win over the Miami Dolphins, according to Aaron Wilson and John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Fuller was injured in the fourth quarter of Houston’s 42-23 victory over the Dolphins. With just over nine minutes remaining, Fuller was chased by Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain on a deep throw from Deshaun Watson to the end zone. McCain ran into Fuller from behind as the ball was still in the air and Fuller made an awkward plant with his right leg as he went to the ground.

Fuller immediately grabbed at his knee from a seated position in the end zone and was tended to by training staff before walking off the field. He was almost immediately ruled out from a return to the game by the Texans.

Fuller will have an MRI on Friday to confirm the damage to his knee.

Fuller was Houston’s leading receiver on Thursday night with five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. He has 37 catches for 627 yards and five touchdowns through eight games this season for the Texans.