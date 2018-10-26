Robby Anderson, Spencer Long doubtful for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets offense lost running back Bilal Powell for the year to a neck injury and two other starters are set to miss Week Eight due to injuries suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson and center Spencer Long are both listed as doubtful to play against the Bears this weekend. Long is listed with knee and finger injuries and Jonotthan Harrison will likely be taking his place in the starting lineup.

Anderson has an ankle injury and his absence comes at a time when the Jets are also without Quincy Enunwa, who has been ruled out for the second week in a row with an ankle injury of his own. Jermaine Kearse will be the lead wideout for the Jets and the newly signed Rishard Matthews is likely in line for a good chunk of playing time as well.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson is also listed as doubtful with the quad injury that’s kept him out of the last two games. Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine are listed as questionable along with safety Marcus Maye and left tackle Kelvin Beachum.