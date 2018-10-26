Seahawks will wear patches to honor Paul Allen’s memory

Getty Images

The Seahawks will wear patches honoring the memory of team owner Paul G. Allen the rest of the season. Allen died last week from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The patch features Allen’s initials and a 12 flag, with the CenturyLink Field arches in the background.

“Around here we’re all hanging together and staying really close and just making sure that we’re doing all the things we need to do to carry on and really maintain the effort and the spirit Paul always stood for, which was extraordinary achievement, extraordinary idealist, keep pushing always to do great things,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week. “I feel fortunate that we’re the ones that get to carry on the messaging in that regard, and we have this extraordinary way to connect with the people in the area through our play, and sometimes sports just serves perfectly when you need it, and this is a good time for [that].”