Texans to work out Brice Butler

The Texans begane their search for receiver reinforcements by staying in the state of Texas.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans will work out former Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler.

Butler just visited the Jets this week after being cut by the Cowboys following the Amari Cooper trade.

The 28-year-old Butler had spent the previous three seasons with the Cowboys, but they let him walk this offseason. He signed with the Cardinals but was let go in final cuts, and made his way back to the Cowboys in September out of desperation. He has occasionally shown flashes of big-play potential but never delivered on it consistently.

The Texans lost wideout Will Fuller to a torn ACL last night, and will be looking high and low for someone to replace his production.