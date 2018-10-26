TNF ratings up in comparison to ’17, way down in comparison to ’15

Getty Images

The NFL’s ratings rollercoaster continues, and Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and Texans provides a prime example of the manner in which the numbers vary from year to year.

According to Josh Carpenter of SportsBusiness Daily, the Week Eight Thursday night game between the Dolphins and Texans generated a combined FOX/NFLN overnight rating of 9.2. That’s a 10-percent bump over last year’s combined rating for a Week Eight 40-0 blowout of the Dolphins by the Ravens. Which is good.

It’s still 26.9 percent below the rating generated by the Week Eight 2015 Thursday night game between the Patriots and Dolphins. Which is bad. Especially since the Patriots led that game 19-0 at the half and won it easily, 36-7.

But with the focal point continuing to be the comparison between 2018 and 2017, it’s not hard for this year’s numbers to look good. Especially since last year’s numbers were so bad.