Todd Bowles: Bilal Powell neck injury not career-ending

The neck injury sustained by New York Jets running back Bilal Powell last week is season-ending and will require surgery. However, it’s not potentially career-threatening as head coach Todd Bowles initially indicated on Wednesday.

“It was just a misunderstanding of things,” Bowles said Thursday, via Howie Kussoy of the New York Post. “He’s expected to recover fully.”

Powell was injured on a second quarter run against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Powell was hit by Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks on a 2-yard carry with 5:32 left in the quarter. He left the game after the play and did not return.

Bowles said the injury is the same one sustained by Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa last season.

Powell has carried 791 times for 3,446 yards and caught 204 passes for 1,567 yards while scoring 20 total touchdowns in his eight seasons with the Jets.