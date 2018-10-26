Torn ACL confirmed for Will Fuller

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller won’t be able to help the team try to extend its winning streak to six games when they face the Broncos in Week Nine.

Fuller won’t be around for any of the games after that one either. Fuller hurt his knee on Thursday night against the Dolphins and head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed initial reports that Fuller tore his ACL.

“I feel terrible for Will,” O’Brien said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Fuller had five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. He had 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns this season.

With Fuller done for the year, the Texans are left with DeAndre Hopkins, Keke Coutee, Vyncint Smith and Sammie Coates at receiver. Coutee did not play Thursday because of a hamstring injury.