Von Miller listed as questionable, Broncos say he’ll play

The Broncos are heavy underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and their chances of pulling off the upset would grow even smaller if they were playing without linebacker Von Miller.

The release of Friday’s injury report cast some doubt about Miller’s status, but it doesn’t look like the Broncos will be headed to Kansas City without him.

While Miller was listed as questionable with the ankle injury that’s limited him in practice this week, head coach Vance Joseph said that Miller will be in the lineup on Sunday. Miller has not missed a game since the 2013 season.

A handful of Broncos will miss the game. Right tackle Jared Veldheer, running back Royce Freeman, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and safety Darian Stewart have been ruled out for the AFC West clash.