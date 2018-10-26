Week Eight injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Eight of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a Texans win and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Jaguars vs. Eagles (in London)

The Jaguars ruled out cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) before leaving for London and then added RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip) to the list on Friday. CB D.J. Hayden (toe) is listed as doubtful.

The Eagles also ruled out some players before traveling this week. RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) and LB Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee) stayed behind while S Corey Graham (hamstring) was ruled out on Friday. DT Haloti Ngata (calf) could play after being listed as questionable.

Jets at Bears

The Jets ruled WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle) out earlier this week. WR Robby Anderson (ankle) and CB Trumaine Johnson (quad) are expected to miss the game after drawing doubtful tags. C Spencer Long (finger, knee) was initially listed as doubtful, but got upgraded to questionable before the final report was issued. T Kelvin Beachum (back), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder, foot), S Marcus Maye (thumb) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) are also listed as questionable.

LB Khalil Mack (ankle) and WR Allen Robinson (groin) are questionable to play for the Bears. G Eric Kush (neck) has been ruled out.

Broncos at Chiefs

The Broncos listed LB Von Miller (ankle) as questionable, but head coach Vance Joseph ended any suspense by saying that he’ll play. T Jared Veldheer (knee), S Darian Stewart (neck), WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee) and RB Royce Freeman (ankle) have all been ruled out. OL Nico Falah (concussion) and LB Brandon Marshall (knee) join Miller in the questionable category with LB Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) as the only doubtful player.

C Mitch Morse (concussion) is the only player ruled out for the Chiefs, but you can bet on S Eric Berry (heel) and LB Justin Houston (hamstring) missing the game as well. They are listed as doubtful and have missed multiple games after receiving the same tag.

Browns at Steelers

Browns WR Rashard Higgins (knee), LB Joe Schobert (hamstring) and DB E.J. Gaines (concussion) will all miss Sunday’s game. C JC Tretter (ankle) and DB Damarious Randall (groin, ankle) are questionable after returning to practice on Friday.

The Steelers did not issue any injury designations as they return from the bye week without injury issues.

Buccaneers at Bengals

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy (calf) and DE Vinny Curry (ankle) will both miss their second straight game. They are the only players on the final injury report of the week.

The Bengals ruled out six players on Friday. LB Vontaze Burfict (hip), RB Giovani Bernard (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), WR John Ross (groin) and LB Nick Vigil (knee) make up that group. C Billy Price (foot) is getting closer to a return, but a doubtful listing means it is unlikely to happen this weekend.

Seahawks at Lions

CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) and G Jordan Simmons (calf) are out for the Seahawks. DE Rasheem Green (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Lions listed DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) as questionable again this week. He’s missed the last five games. RB Theo Riddick (knee) is out for the second straight week and LB Jarrad Davis (calf) joins Ansah in the questionable group.

Ravens at Panthers

CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh) and T James Hurst (back) are both out again for the Ravens. G Alex Lewis (neck) is set to miss a second straight game as well after being listed as doubtful. G Bradley Bozeman (calf), DB Anthony Levine (hamstring), CB Jimmy Smith (groin) and CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

The Panthers ruled out WR Torrey Smith (knee) and LB Andrew Smith (hamstring). S Rashaan Gaulden (ankle) is considered doubtful to play on Sunday.

Washington at Giants

The Giants traded two defensive starters this week and will be down a third after ruling out LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring). WR Jawill Davis (concussion) has been ruled out as well.

RB Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), WR Paul Richarson (shoulder/knee) and CB Quinton Dunbar are listed as questionable for Washington. WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) will miss another game.

Colts at Raiders

The Colts have ruled out WR Ryan Grant (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip), TE Erik Swoope (knee) and RB Robert Turbin (shoulder). S Clayton Geathers (neck), RB Marlon Mack (ankle), WR Zach Pascal (head), DE Jabaal Sheard (abdomen) and K Adam Vinatieri (groin) are listed as questionable.

Raiders G Kelechi Osemele (knee) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable. CB Daryl Worley (ankle) popped up on the injury report Friday and drew the same tag.

49ers at Cardinals

WR Pierre Garçon (shoulder, knee) is listed as doubtful to play for the 49ers this weekend. RB Matt Breida (ankle), C Weston Richburg (knee) and CB Richard Sherman (calf) make up the questionable contingent.

The Cardinals will play without S Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) and G Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring) for the second straight week. K Phil Dawson (right hip), TE Jermaine Gresham (heel), G Mike Iupati (back), DT Corey Peters (ankle) and G Justin Pugh (hand) are listed as questionable.

Packers at Rams

WR Geronimo Allison (hamstring) is off the Packers injury report, but WR Randall Cobb (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Head coach Mike McCarthy said this week that Cobb is expected to play. WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) and T Jason Spriggs (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

WR Cooper Kupp (knee) was listed as doubtful and is expected to sit out for the Rams. LB Trevon Young (back) joins him in that category.

Saints at Vikings

DL Mitchell Loewen (neck) will miss the game for the Saints, but he’s the only player with an injury designation this weekend.

The Vikings have more injury concerns. RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), G Tom Compton (knee), and LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) have been ruled out and T Riley Reiff (foot) is listed as doubtful. There’s a better chance for CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle) and DT Linval Joseph (ankle, knee) after they were listed as questionable.