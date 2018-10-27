Antonio Brown says he didn’t see DeAndre Hopkins’ great catch; DeAndre doesn’t buy it

Getty Images

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins made a spectacular catch on Thursday night that didn’t count, due to offensive pass interference. It was still a remarkable effort, and everyone was talking about it on Friday.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown apparently wasn’t, because he claims he didn’t see it. And Hopkins isn’t buying that.

“U know you saw my catch,” Hopkins said to Brown on Twitter.

Hopkins also doesn’t buy that he committed pass interference.