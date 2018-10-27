Antonio Brown says he didn’t see DeAndre Hopkins’ great catch; DeAndre doesn’t buy it

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins made a spectacular catch on Thursday night that didn’t count, due to offensive pass interference. It was still a remarkable effort, and everyone was talking about it on Friday.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown apparently wasn’t, because he claims he didn’t see it. And Hopkins isn’t buying that.
“U know you saw my catch,” Hopkins said to Brown on Twitter.
Hopkins also doesn’t buy that he committed pass interference.
“I replayed it a whole bunch of times to see if I pushed off,” Hopkins told reporters after the game. “I’m an honest judge. It was hand battling. The guy had two hands, he was off balance. So, I think that somebody owes me an apology. I don’t know who it is, but somebody owes me an apology.”
Actually, they seem to be giving out more than apologies for bad calls nowadays. Just ask Hugo Cruz.