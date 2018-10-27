Antonio Callaway was recently pulled over for speeding

Posted by Mike Florio on October 27, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
Typically, it’s not really all that noteworthy or relevant when an NFL player gets pulled over for speeding. (My views in that regard changed once I purchased a car that can go really fast, even though I almost always drive it within the confines of any and all posted speed limits.)

But with Browns receiver Antonio Callaway, the situation is a bit more complicated. He has a pre-NFL history that caused him to slide in the draft. And he has a training-camp citation for marijuana possession that but for his immense talent could have gotten him fired.

According to TMZ, Callaway was pulled over for going 58 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. It happened while Callaway was driving to the October 14 game against the Chargers.

Unlike his August incident, there was no marijuana or gun parts in the car. Still, for a guy with a few strikes, it’s never good to have another incident. Even though he’s still good enough for the Browns to find a reason to look the other way on what for others would be strike three.

3 responses to “Antonio Callaway was recently pulled over for speeding

  1. It isn’t like he was going 100mph. Don’t see this as a problem for even a player on the practice squad.

  2. This is really good news for Browns fans. Callaway is a super talented kid who was a 1st round talent, but he slipped in the draft due to behavioral issues. He was hustling to get to the game on time, and got caught speeding. I’ll bet half his teammates were also speeding on the way to the game but didn’t get caught. Can you imagine the headlines if this kid got benched for being late to the game? Coaches call this an aggressive mistake. That’s acceptable. Forgetting to set your alarm clock and being late is unacceptable. If the judge is a Browns fan, he’ll erase where it says “speeding” on the ticket, and write in “hustling”.

  3. Not a Browns fan, but this is such a non-issue. Not even worth writing about. It’s very easy to go 58 in a 35 mph zone. Every single one of us has done it. It’s just that it looks worse than it is when you see it on paper.

