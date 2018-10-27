Antonio Callaway was recently pulled over for speeding

Getty Images

Typically, it’s not really all that noteworthy or relevant when an NFL player gets pulled over for speeding. (My views in that regard changed once I purchased a car that can go really fast, even though I almost always drive it within the confines of any and all posted speed limits.)

But with Browns receiver Antonio Callaway, the situation is a bit more complicated. He has a pre-NFL history that caused him to slide in the draft. And he has a training-camp citation for marijuana possession that but for his immense talent could have gotten him fired.

According to TMZ, Callaway was pulled over for going 58 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. It happened while Callaway was driving to the October 14 game against the Chargers.

Unlike his August incident, there was no marijuana or gun parts in the car. Still, for a guy with a few strikes, it’s never good to have another incident. Even though he’s still good enough for the Browns to find a reason to look the other way on what for others would be strike three.