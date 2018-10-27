As an ESPN analyst, Jon Gruden said Raiders should draft Amari Cooper

Getty Images

It’s not completely clear why Raiders head coach Jon Gruden decided to trade away wide receiver Amari Cooper, but we do know one thing for sure: Gruden thought Cooper was a smart pick at the time the Raiders drafted him.

We know that because Gruden was working the draft for ESPN, and with the Raiders on the clock, Gruden said Cooper was the guy they should take.

“They have a young quarterback, Derek Carr, and he can throw the football. I think they have to address the skill positions,” Gruden said while the Raiders were on the clock in 2015. “They need to get Amari Cooper, I think. Put him in this offense with Derek Carr and light people up throwing the ball down the field.”

After the Raiders did, in fact, take Cooper, Gruden compared him to a Hall of Fame wide receiver Gruden coached in his first stint in Oakland.

“He’s like a young Tim Brown, the natural,” Gruden said. “I like the direction that the Oakland Raiders are going.”

The Raiders took the player Gruden said they should take, and Gruden got the chance to coach him. That lasted six games. Now Gruden will hope he can get someone else he likes with the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2019.