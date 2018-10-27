Chuck Pagano hopes to coach next year, beat the hated Patriots

Getty Images

The Colts fired head coach Chuck Pagano last year after a 4-12 season, but he hopes that wasn’t his last chance to lead an NFL team.

Pagano said today that he’s eager to get back to coaching and hopes some team will hire him in 2019.

“Absolutely. My family thinks I’m nuts . . . for wanting to do it. Yeah. I’d love to get back,” Pagano said, via the Indianapolis Star. “You love the preparation, you love the grind, you love the competition, the camaraderie in the locker room. You miss the team. You miss the players.”

Some of Pagano’s lowest moments as a head coach came against the Patriots, including an infamous fake punt that went nowhere, and a 45-7 AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots in what became known as the Deflategate game. Pagano said one of his motivations would be another shot at the Patriots.

“Of course, of course, it’s a deep hatred,” Pagano said. “Respect them, respect [Bill] Belichick, what he’s doing. I respect Tom Brady, what a run they’ve had to be able to have the sustained success that they’ve had over the long course of time is truly amazing in today’s NFL. I think you guys know that and understand that, so I do respect that. There is a deep hatred there. . . . My No. 1 reason for trying to get back? Maybe I get another shot at them.”

Given how badly it ended for Pagano in Indianapolis, it seems unlikely that he’ll get another chance. But he wants NFL owners to know he’s interested.