Four Jaguars players were detained in London incident, now back with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ trip to London has already been eventful, before kickoff.

Four players were involved in some type of incident in London that resulted in law enforcement being called. Details are sketchy, but the team confirmed an incident did take place.

“We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally,” the team said in a statement.

The four players have not been publicly identified. It is unclear whether the internal discipline will include deactivating them for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.