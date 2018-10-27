Jeremy Maclin will not play this year

Getty Images

When last we heard from free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, he was nursing a hamstring injury but still hoping to play this season. But the hamstring injury has proven to be more serious than he believed.

Maclin needs surgery for the injury and will not play this season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old Maclin is still hoping he’ll be able to play in 2019, and he’s expecting to be healthy enough to be ready to go.

Last year Maclin started 12 games for the Ravens, and had career-lows in catches (40), yards (440) and yards per catch (11.0). He played for the Chiefs in 2015 and 2016 and spent five seasons with the Eagles before that.