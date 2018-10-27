LeSean McCoy remains in concussion protocol, unsure for Monday night

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy is still in the concussion protocol, and his status for Monday night’s game against the Patriots remains unclear.

McCoy is at practice, but he’s not participating in any contact drills.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team will “take it one day at a time” on determining McCoy’s status. Typically a player in the concussion protocol would be ruled out if he’s not cleared by the day before the game, so tomorrow may be the day we know for sure.

McCoy is the Bills’ leading rusher with 244 yards this season. He hasn’t played a particularly big part in the Bills’ struggling passing game, with just 13 catches for 85 yards.