NFL fines Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for hit on Baker Mayfield

AP

The league has handed down discipline to Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead for his hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday.

The league confirmed that Whitehead was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.

That hit has been a subject of controversy this week after one official threw a flag on Whitehead, but another official overruled him. The NFL later said the flag should not have been picked up, and Whitehead should have been penalized both for lowering his helmet and for hitting Mayfield after he had already gone into a slide.

There was also talk that Mayfield should have been flagged for taunting Whitehead afterward, but he was not penalized and the NFL did not fine Mayfield for taunting.