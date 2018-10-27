Nine Patriots are questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

Another week, another stew of riddles from the Patriots regarding who will and won’t play.

For Monday night’s game against the Bills, nine Patriots players are listed as questionable. They are: tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back); receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring); linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee); tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion); tackle Trent Brown (ankle); defensive lineman Geneo Grissom (ankle); tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring); defensive end John Simon (shoulder); and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle, knee).

There’s less mystery when it comes to running back Sony Michel, who is doubtful with a knee injury. Somewhat surprisingly, he practiced Saturday, on a limited basis.

The Patriots have ruled out cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke (foot).

Last week, Gronkowski was listed as questionable until Saturday. After he didn’t make the trip to Chicago with the team, he was downgraded to doubtful. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Gronkowski’s sounded like a guy who will play.

This week, who knows which of the nine will or won’t play? And that’s a mystery that coach Bill Belichick typically constructs before most regular-season games. It’s amazing more teams don’t do the same.