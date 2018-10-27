No wrong answer in the Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson debate

Getty Images

Last year, Deshaun Watson become the NFL’s big new thing. This year, the player drafted two spots before Watson has supplanted the Texans starter as the NFL’s big new thing. So with Watson playing on Thursday, nearly the one-year anniversary of the hit he absorbed in Seattle that would lead to a torn ACL, as well if not better than he did as a rookie, it’s fair to ask which of the two quarterbacks you’d want.

That dilemma emerged organically during Friday’s PFT Live. As the praise for Watson’s 16-for-20, 239-yard, five-TD, no-pick performance flowed, Stats blurted out this question: Who would you rather have right now, Watson or Patrick Mahomes?

Instantly, the answer without hesitation was Mahomes, as it surely was for many who voted in the corresponding Twitter poll. But then I thought about it a bit (as did some of you). Mahomes has better weapons. Mahomes plays for one of the best quarterback gurus of our time, maybe of all time. Mahomes enjoys the protections of a better offensive line.

But Watson has a pair of torn ACLs, thanks in part to a playing style that will lead to more injuries, including the surely-painful chest/rib/lung thing he’s currently dealing with.

Still, if Mahomes and Watson were flip-flopped, would Watson be the knee-jerk first choice?

It’s a debate that is both irrelevant and fascinating at the same time, and as Mike Tirico explained during Friday’s PFT Live, there’s really no wrong answer here. Ultimately, they both are great. Ultimately, they could fill the lingering void that arose when Peyton Manning’s retirement ended his rivalry with Tom Brady.