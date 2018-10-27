Rob Gronkowski indicates he will play on Monday night

Getty Images

Although Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s status for Monday night’s game against the Bills has not been officially announced, he sounds like a man who expects to play.

Gronk, who did not travel to last week’s game in Chicago, told reporters today he’s expecting to make the trip to Buffalo and excited about it.

“It’s going to be nuts,” Gronkowski said. “I’m from Buffalo, they’re going to be starting early. . . . It’s going to be popping. Straight popping.”

The Patriots’ offense looked good without Gronkowski in last week’s win over the Bears, but they’d always prefer to have Gronk on the field. It looks like they will.