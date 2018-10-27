Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

The Patriots currently have two healthy tailbacks on the roster: James White and Kenjon Barner.

Fearful he’ll have a setback, the Dolphins are bringing QB Ryan Tannehill back slowly.

Jets WR Jermaine Kearse is the only receiver on the roster with more than three catches this year.

The Bills officially will retire No. 34, worn by Thurman Thomas, on Monday night. (They’d also retire his helmet but they can’t find it.)

Ravens TE Hayden Hurst is doing all he can to make a contribution.

If the Browns hope to win in Pittsburgh, they’ll need to do a better job containing T.J. Watt.

Matt Feiler steps in at right tackle for the Steelers, and his teammates have confidence in him.

P Kevin Huber will play his 150th game for the Bengals on Sunday.

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman is expected to play at some point this season.

The Colts head to the Black Hole with their entire starting offensive lineup available for the first time this year.

Jaguars DL Calais Campbell hopes that his team’s experience playing in London will give them an edge against Philadelphia.

Despite being 3-4 at the bye, Titans S Kevin Byard says the sky isn’t falling. (No, but the window of postseason opportunity is closing.)

Broncos DL Derek Wolfe is still working to get back to where he was before last year’s neck injury.

As Chiefs RB Spencer Ware gets healthier and healthier, he adds yet another potent weapon to one of the best offenses in football.

Raiders rookie LB Jason Cabinda makes his regular-season debut on Sunday.

Should the Chargers trade WR Travis Benjamin?

The Cowboys think having WR Amari Cooper will make life easier for the offense, proving yet again that they really didn’t think this one through.

Holy crap the New York media is starting to actually call for Kyle Lauletta.

Nothing anyone says will stop Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins from stopping his efforts to promote social equality.

Washington CB Josh Norman hopes his rivalry with OBJ won’t take center stage on Sunday.

With no sacks and only one QB hit this year, should the Bears be concerned about LB Leonard Floyd?

Lions WR Golden Tate brought snacks for Snacks. (Hopefully they were all properly paid for.)

As expected, Packers TE Lance Kendricks has been charged with marijuana possession.

A hamstring injury will end Vikings LB Anthony Barr‘s streak of consecutive games played at 44.

Plenty of work needs to be done to get the Falcons’ stadium ready for Super Bowl LIII.

Saundra Adams and Chancellor Lee Adams will attend Sunday’s game as guests of the Panthers.

How quickly will new Saints CB Eli Apple get up to speed?

The Buccaneers’ defense has broken out a rowboat celebration.

A quick rematch with San Fran will make Sunday’s game a little easier for the Cardinals’ rookies.

Rams’ force of nature Aaron Donald is on pace to set the single-season record for sacks by a defensive tackle.

49ers WR Marquise Goodwin is miffed that he couldn’t get tickets to see Drake.

The seventh game of the season for the Seahawks will also be their fifth road game.