Teddy Bridgewater gets plenty of credit from Adam Thielen for his development as a receiver

Getty Images

Over the last two years, Adam Thielen has become one of the best receivers in the league. Over the last two years, he’s caught a grand total of zero passes from former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

But Thielen still gives Bridgewater a lot of credit for the Minnesota native’s development.

“So many times last year after a game he’d come up to me and say you could have done this better, you could have done that better,” Thielen said this week, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “So many things that I wasn’t thinking about that he was thinking about. He’s a really special guy to me and I try to keep in touch with him as much as possible.”

As noted by Tomasson, Thielen has 247 career receptions. Only 16 of them have come from Bridgewater.

“He kind of thought like a receiver, so it was really cool to have him as a quarterback that really thought like a receiver,” Thielen said of the quarterback who became a close friend.

“He had us down to Miami and out to Orlando, so there was a few times in the offseason that we spent time throwing, hanging out,” Thielen said. “Obviously, he’s a fun guy to be around, and he did a lot for me.”

Bottom line for Thielen on Bridgewater: “I probably wouldn’t be the receiver I am today without him.”

Thielen gets a chance to renew acquaintances on Sunday with Bridgewater, who returns to Minnesota as the backup to Drew Brees. Given the extent to which Saints coach Sean Payton incorporates third-string Swiss army machete Taysom Hill into the offense, maybe Payton will have a play or two dialed up for Teddy, giving him a chance to play in the stadium that opened in the same year Bridgewater’s widely-anticipated ascension to stardom was derailed by a freak knee injury in practice.