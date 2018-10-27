Watson joins Mahomes in a rare feat: More touchdowns than incompletions

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks, and they’ve been the only two quarterbacks this season to do something incredibly difficult: Finish a game with more touchdown passes than incompletions.

Watson completed 16 of 20 passes with five touchdowns in Thursday night’s win over the Dolphins, while Mahomes completed 23 of 28 passes with six touchdowns in the Chiefs’ Week Two win over the Steelers.

Before this year, the last starting quarterback to finish a game with more touchdown passes than incompletions was Teddy Bridgewater, pre-knee injury, who completed 17 of 20 passes with four touchdowns in a Vikings win over the Bears in 2015.

Whole NFL seasons go by without a quarterback managing to finish a game with more touchdown passes than incompletions, but we’ve already seen it twice this year. Not a bad accomplishment for a couple of 23-year-olds in their second NFL seasons.