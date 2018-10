Getty Images

The Jets were short a running back, due to the neck injury suffered by Bilal Powell. And so they added a running back from the practice squad.

The team promoted running back De’Angelo Henderson on Saturday.

A seventh-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, Henderson appeared in five games last season with Denver, including one start. He rushed for 103 yards on 25 carries.

To create a roster spot for Henderson, the Jets waived cornerback Juston Burris.

The Jets face the Bears in Chicago on Sunday.