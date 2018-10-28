Adam Vinateri sets all-time scoring record, but Colts trail 14-13 at half

AP

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri broke the all-time scoring record at the end of the first half.

His 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left drew the Colts to within 14-13 of the Raiders at halftime. His teammates piled onto the field to exchange hugs and high-fives with the kicker.

Vinatieri passed Morten Andersen, who scored 2,544 points in his career.

Vinatieri tied the Hall of Famer with an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter. It gave the Colts a 10-0 lead.

But the Raiders got a pair of Derek Carr touchdown passes in the second quarter.

Carr, playing without Amari Cooper for the first time since the Raiders traded the receiver to Dallas, found Seth Roberts for a 31-yard score and Jared Cook for a 25-yarder. Carr completed 8 of 11 passes for 117 yards in the first half.

The Raiders have struggled to run the ball without Marshawn Lynch. They have five carries for 30 yards, not counting a kneeldown by Carr to end the half.

Andrew Luck is 14-of-20 for 108 yards and a touchdown, but the Colts trail because they settled for two field goals after reaching the Oakland 8 and 7-yard lines.