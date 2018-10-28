Adam Vinatieri: I thought no one would get close to Morten Andersen’s record

AP

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri passed another milestone in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Vinatieri broke a tie with Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen for first place on the all-time scoring list when he kicked a field goal in the first half of the game that moved him up to 2,547 points scored for his career.

“I had the privilege to play against him a handful of times in my early, early years and his twilight years,” Vinatieri said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Meeting him was awesome. He had 2,000-some-odd points, and his all-time stats and scoring numbers, I remember thinking nobody’s ever going to come close to that. It’s just so many points.”

Andersen filmed a congratulatory message for Vinatieri, who hit three more extra points to up his lead before the day was out.