Adam Vinatieri ties NFL scoring record

AP

The next point Adam Vinatieri scores will break the NFL’s all-time scoring record.

Vinatieri tied Morten Andersen in the first quarter with an extra point and a 26=yard field goal. That gave him 2,544 points, the same number scored by the Hall of Famer in his 25-year career with five teams.

Vinatieri has shown no sign of a groin injury that slowed him last week when he missed two extra points for the first time in his career.

The Colts worked out three kickers during the week just in case.

Indianapolis leads the Raiders 10-7 early in the second quarter.