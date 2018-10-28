Adrian Peterson catches first TD pass since 2013

AP

Adrian Peterson found his way into the end zone for the fourth time this season during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants, but there was a difference between this score and the other three.

Peterson caught a pass from Washington quarterback Alex Smith and took it seven yards into the end zone to give his team a 7-0 lead over the Giants. It’s his first touchdown catch of the year and his first since the 2013 season.

Peterson had an 11-yard run earlier in the drive and Smith converted a third down with a 16-yard completion to Maurice Harris. The touchdown came on the second offensive possession of the game and the first ended up going nowhere after an offensive pass interference penalty on tight end Vernon Davis.

The Giants picked up one first down when they had the ball, but punted after a third down pass to Bennie Fowler left them a yard shy of a first down.