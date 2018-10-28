Adrian Peterson loses fumble, Giants don’t capitalize

Getty Images

Left tackle Trent Williams helped spring running back Adrian Peterson with a big block in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Giants, but it may be Ty Nsekhe opening holes for Washington the rest of the way.

Williams is out with a thumb injury and Pam Oliver of FOX Sports said he was downgraded after initially being called questionable to return to action. The team wasn’t missing him through much of their first two drives after halftime.

Dustin Hopkins doinked a 53-yard field goal in off an upright to end the first Washington possession of the third quarter with a 10-3 lead and they were driving for more points on a short field, but Giants safety Landon Collins knocked the ball away from Adrian Peterson. Linebacker Olivier Vernon recovered the fumble and returned it into Washington territory.

Washinton got that short field thanks to D.J. Swearinger‘s second interception of the day. Swearinger picked off Eli Manning on a deep ball in the general vicinity of Odell Beckham and returned the ball to the Giants’ 40-yard-line. The reprieve offered by Collins and Vernon went nowhere, though, because Evan Engram let a pass go through his hands on fourth down.