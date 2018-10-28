Adrian Peterson powers Washington to a third straight win

Getty Images

Before facing the Cowboys in Week Seven, Washington head coach Jay Gruden said he wanted to see his team start building on wins.

Gruden has gotten exactly what he wanted. His club beat the Cowboys and picked up another NFC East win against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Adrian Peterson powered the way to the 20-13 victory.

Peterson opened the team’s scoring with a seven-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and closed it with a 64-yard burst through the Giants defense in the fourth. The touchdown catch was his first since 2013 and the touchdown run was his longest since 2015.

You don’t have to look quite so far back to find the last time Peterson finished with more than the 149 rushing yards he accumulated on Sunday, but that doesn’t make the outing any less impressive. Peterson is now up to 587 rushing yards for the season (and ninth in NFL history after passing Tony Dorsett on Sunday) and his play has been vital to the team’s 5-2 start.

That record has them in first place in the NFC East and set to host the Falcons next weekend with a chance to build their lead over the idle Eagles. The Giants will go into a bye week and it really couldn’t come a moment too soon for a team that’s completely lost this season.

They had 190 yards of offense with Washington up 13-3 in the fourth quarter and padded those numbers without ever challenging for control of the game in the final minutes. Eli Manning wound up with 316 passing yards, but two interceptions and six sacks while picking up 4.7 yards per attempt tell a better story of what the Giants offense actually looked like on Sunday.

Despite being within one score for most of the day and having second overall pick Saquon Barkley on the team, the Giants opted to run the ball just 14 times and that approach did nothing to support a good defensive effort that only broke down on Peterson’s late touchdown run.

There were dropped passes and many other offensive issues, but team’s record and Manning’s overall play this year mean that the bye week is going to feature plenty of discussion about when it will be time to look at rookie Kyle Lauletta. That will be followed by discussion about whether Manning’s actually in his final days with the Giants after the team flirted with that notion last season.