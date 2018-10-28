Allen Robinson not expected to play, Khalil Mack a game-time call

Getty Images

The Bears had wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Khalil Mack in the lineup against the Patriots after listing them as questionable last week, but it doesn’t look like that will be the case again this week.

According to multiple reports, Robinson is not expected to play against the Jets on Sunday afternoon. Robinson missed two days of practice this week before getting in a limited session on Friday.

He played 61 snaps last week, but had just one catch for four yards during Chicago’s 38-31 loss.

Those same reports say that Mack’s status will be determined by how he fares in a pregame warmup. Mack hurt his ankle in Week Six against the Dolphins, but returned to that game and played 54-of-64 snaps for Chicago last weekend. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this week that the injury has affected Mack’s play and we’ll find out if the impact is too great for him to be a useful part of the team this weekend.