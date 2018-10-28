Alshon Jeffrey vs. Jalen Ramsey matchup could take center stage in London

Getty Images

With three Jaguars cornerback injured for Sunday (including starter A.J. Bouye), the best cornerback in football will have a big challenge against a receiver who has gotten the better of him in the past.

Jalen Ramsey recently acknowledged that he had a rough time in his only other meeting with Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffrey.

It was 2016. Week Six. Jeffrey played for the Bears. He caught seven passes for 93 yards.

“We’ve both grown from that point on,” Ramsey said Friday, via the Florida Times-Union. “But still to this day, I think that’s the most yards a receiver has ever put on me.”

Jeffrey remains the best wideout the Eagles have on the roster, and it will be interesting to see whether quarterback Carson Wentz tests Ramsey. It may be even more tempting to test the backups who will be pressed into service.

But if Ramsey can cover Jeffrey alone, the safeties can be used to help the corners, and maybe the Jaguars can close down the Eagles’ passing game.

Given that three of the safeties who will dress on Sunday were involved in that wee-hours incident at a London bar on Saturday, they have every reason to prove themselves to their teammates and to the organization.