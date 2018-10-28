Antonio Brown scores twice as Steelers lead Browns 14-6

Getty Images

The Browns have gotten across midfield on four of their first five possessions. They have punted only once.

Yet, Pittsburgh leads 14-6 at halftime.

The Browns settled for Greg Joseph field goals after getting to the Pittsburgh 13 and 25, and Joseph missed a 41-yarder after Cleveland got to the Pittsburgh 23.

Baker Mayfield threw an interception after the Browns reached the Pittsburgh 44, as Joe Haden had his first career pick against his former team.

The Steelers got off to a slow start offensively, as the home fans booed them. But Pittsburgh needed only one play to take the lead as Ben Roethlisberger found Antonio Brown for a 43-yard touchdown to go up 7-6 with 11:26 remaining in the half.

Roethlisberger then found Brown for a second time before halftime, using the Haden pick to go 87 yards in 16 plays. The Steelers converted a fourth down in the final minute and scored on a 1-yard pass from Roethlisberger to Brown with eight seconds left in the second quarter.

Roethlisberger now has completed nine consecutive passes, going 14-for-18 for 136 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the first half. Damarious Randall had a chance for a pick-six on Roethlisberger’s second touchdown pass to Brown, just mistiming it and missing the ball.

It’s been that kind of day for the Browns: Close but. . . .

Mayfield is 10-of-19 for 91 yards and the interception.

Brown has five catches for 59 yards and the two scores.