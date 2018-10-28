Barry Church takes full responsibility for “misunderstanding” in London

Getty Images

Jaguars safety Barry Church was one of four players arrested in London early on Saturday morning for failing to pay their bar tab after a night out and he faced questions about the incident after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

The team released a statement saying that the “matter is being resolved” and Church said he didn’t “want to get into any details about that” when he spoke to the media after the game. Church did say he took responsibility for his role in what happened.

“There was definitely a misunderstanding, but as far as my actions are concerned, I take full responsibility,” Church said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t want to be a distraction or anything like that to my team and my teammates, but we handled it as a private matter within the team and we’ll just go from there.”

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone also claimed responsibility “for everything that goes on” with the team and that leaves him with a lot of work to do as they head into a bye week with a 3-5 record.