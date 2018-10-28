Bears blast Jets 24-10 to improve to 4-3

Getty Images

The Bears came up short against AFC East teams in their last two games, but they enjoyed a better result against the Jets on Sunday.

Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdowns and playing without linebacker Khalil Mack did nothing to lessen the effectiveness of the defense in a 24-10 win. That pushes the Bears to 4-3 with the final game of their four-game tour of the AFC East on tap when they head to Buffalo next weekend.

Trubisky was shaky as a passer in the first half, but made plays in the second half. He was 11-of-16 for 104 yards after the break and ran six times for 51 yards to keep things moving when he couldn’t get things going through the air. Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen combined for 121 more rushing yards and the Bears offense put up 17 points in the second half to put the game out of reach.

The last of those points came after the most successful Jets drive of the day cut the Bears’ lead to seven points and saw the Bears slice through the Jets defense for an easy eight-play drive capped by a Howard touchdown run. That response from the Bears was exactly what you’d hope to see from an offense that’s trying to find consistent success and exactly what the Jets didn’t want from a defense that had played fairly well until that point.

Sam Darnold hit Chris Herndon for a third touchdown in as many weeks, but the rest of the day was dismal for an injury-depleted unit. Darnold was 14-of-29 for 153 yards and 24 rushing attempts resulted in 57 yards as nothing worked against the Bears defense. That’s two bad weeks in a row for the Jets offense and the team has to hope better health around the unit can help lead to progress for the rookie quarterback in the second half of the season.

For now they are 3-5 and headed to Miami in hopes of avoiding their second three-game losing streak of the year.