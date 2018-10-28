Bears take 7-3 lead into locker room at halftime

AP

It’s been a busy day for punters in Chicago on Sunday.

Jets punter Lachlan Edwards has punted five times and his Bears counterpart Pat O'Donnell has booted the ball three times in an offensively challenged first half of football. The one notable exception was a 70-yard touchdown by Tarik Cohen when he broke a screen pass and the Bears are up 7-3 on the back of that play.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is 4-of-12 for 46 yards on the rest of his passing attempts and Jets rookie Sam Darnold is 6-of-13 for 54 yards. Both teams are missing offensive pieces due to injury and the Jets lost another when tight end Neal Sterling went for a concussion evaluation after an unpenalized hit to his head by Bears corner Kyle Fuller, but both offensive performances have been duller than you’d like even after accounting for the absences.

If either side’s offense can find a way to get on track consistently, it will probably carry them to victory in Week Eight. The Bears’ running game showed some early signs that it can make plays against the Jets, so we’ll see if they go back to that well once the action resumes at Soldier Field.