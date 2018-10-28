Bears waiting for word on Kyle Long’s foot injury

Getty Images

Bears right guard Kyle Long suffered a foot injury that put a dark cloud over Soldier Field on an otherwise happy Sunday in Chicago.

Long got rolled up from behind on a Jordan Howard run in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. Long was on crutches after the game and head coach Matt Nagy said the team is waiting for word on the severity of the injury.

“I’m very happy with how he’s been playing,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “And you know, we just keep our fingers crossed that everything is O.K.”

The Bears played without guard Eric Kush on Sunday, leaving rookie James Daniels to play the whole game rather than splitting time as they usually do. Unless Long checks out fine, Daniels will likely be in line for a lot more playing time in the weeks to come.