Bengals having their way with Bucs, lead 27-9

Getty Images

It’s not as ugly as it could have been, but the Bengals are having their way with the Buccaneers thus far.

Cincinnati leads 27-9, having gained 307 yards already. Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon both topped 100 yards in the first half.

Boyd has six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Mixon has 114 yards and two touchdowns on 14 attempts.

The Bengals led 21-0 before DeSean Jackson caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston. Chandler Catanzaro continues his inconsistency, missing the extra point before adding a 25-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the half.

Winston got off to a slow start, with two interceptions, but he finished the first half 13-of-24 for 207 yards with the touchdown and two picks.

Andy Dalton is 13-for-20 for 192 yards and two touchdowns. A.J. Green caught Dalton’s second touchdown pass on a 17-yard reception and has two catches for 27 yards.