Bengals’ last-play FG prevents FitzMagic from completing comeback

FitzMagic was at it again.

The Bucs trailed 34-16 when Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Jameis Winston. He tied the game 34-34 with 1:05 remaining, but Andy Dalton and Randy Bullock prevented a complete Bengals’ meltdown.

Dalton directed an eight-play, 50-yard drive after the Bucs had tied the game, setting up Bullock’s 44-yard game-winning field goal on the final play of regulation. Bullock’s fourth career game-winning field goal in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter or in overtime gave the Bengals a 37-34 win.

Bullock missed an extra point earlier in the game.

The Bengals controlled the game before the Tampa Bay backup quarterback entered the game, with leads of 21-0, 27-6 and 34-16. Winston threw four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by Jessie Bates, before being benched.

Fitzpatrick led a field goal drive and threw a 72-yard touchdown to Mike Evans with 9:57 remaining in regulation before finding O.J. Howard for an 18-yard score and tying it with a pass to Chris Godwin on the two-point conversion. Fitzpatrick completed 11 of 15 passes for 194 yards and the two touchdowns.

He may have won the job for next week, considering Winston has thrown 10 interceptions since returning from his three-game suspension.

Evans caught six passes for 179 yards and the touchdown. He appeared to be injured on the team’s final drive, but there was no word from the team since the Bucs never got the ball back.

Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and Tyler Boyd caught nine passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Dalton completed 21 of 34 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.