Bengals on pace to allow most yards in NFL history

The Bengals gave up 576 yards Sunday, a team record for the Bucs offense. Cincinnati won on a last-play field goal because it forced four Jameis Winston turnovers before Tampa Bay benched the quarterback.

“If we didn’t have those takeaways, they would have had 800 yards, and Jameis would have still been in the game,” Bengals linebacker Preston Brown said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals defense isn’t just bad. It’s historically bad.

Cincinnati allowed the Chiefs to gain 551 yards last week, which is 1,127 in the past two weeks combined. That’s 101 yards more than the Bengals have allowed in a two-game stretch in franchise history, via Dehner.

“It’s broke. It’s broke,” Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “It’s something we have to fix.”

The Saints gave up 7,042 yards in 2012 to set the NFL record for most yards allowed in a season. The Bengals are on pace to allow 7,164.