Broncos feel officials let Chiefs offensive line block too far downfield on RPOs

Getty Images

The Broncos lost 30-23 to the Chiefs on Sunday and Kansas City had their customary success using run-pass options to move the ball down the field.

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe and head coach Vance Joseph think some of that success can be attributed to officials allowing the Chiefs offensive line to get too far down the field on their blocks. League rules allow blockers to get three yards, but Wolfe said he felt the Chiefs were getting away with much more than that.

“What’s that cutoff point for an offensive lineman to be legally down the field in pass pro?” Wolfe said, via ESPN.com. “When is a guy offsides and when is he not? Is it 12 yards now? Because they’re 10 yards down the field on pass plays sometimes,” Wolfe added. “I’ve been playing football since 1997, that’s always been illegal. I’ve never heard in a single meeting where they said it was OK for linemen to be that far [downfield].”

Joseph said it was easy to see on tape and asked “how do we fix that” when discussing the issue after the game.