Broncos feel officials let Chiefs offensive line block too far downfield on RPOs

Posted by Josh Alper on October 28, 2018, 6:37 PM EDT
The Broncos lost 30-23 to the Chiefs on Sunday and Kansas City had their customary success using run-pass options to move the ball down the field.

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe and head coach Vance Joseph think some of that success can be attributed to officials allowing the Chiefs offensive line to get too far down the field on their blocks. League rules allow blockers to get three yards, but Wolfe said he felt the Chiefs were getting away with much more than that.

“What’s that cutoff point for an offensive lineman to be legally down the field in pass pro?” Wolfe said, via ESPN.com. “When is a guy offsides and when is he not? Is it 12 yards now? Because they’re 10 yards down the field on pass plays sometimes,” Wolfe added. “I’ve been playing football since 1997, that’s always been illegal. I’ve never heard in a single meeting where they said it was OK for linemen to be that far [downfield].”

Joseph said it was easy to see on tape and asked “how do we fix that” when discussing the issue after the game.

11 responses to “Broncos feel officials let Chiefs offensive line block too far downfield on RPOs

  1. It will be another excuse when they lose next week to the Texans. It’s never that they have the worse QB in their division or have an over rated defense. That defense is not super bowl quality anymore. Get over it and get better. Quit living on past accomplishments. This team is lucky to be 3-5. Today is what happens when you play teams not named the cardinals.

  2. Wolfe is a punk who took two swings at Cam Erving in today’s game out of frustration. Enjoy getting swept by the Mahomes led Chiefs for the next decade, chump.

  6. yes that’s exactly why Denver lost. Ignore the QB coughing up the ball or a game plan that ignored what was working against the Chiefs. Maybe you should be more upset with Denver management letting Vance Joseph coach about 12 games Mott than he should have

  7. chiefsfolife says:
    October 28, 2018 at 6:49 pm
    Wolfe is a punk who took two swings at Cam Erving in today’s game out of frustration. Enjoy getting swept by the Mahomes led Chiefs for the next decade, chump.

    Enjoy 1 and done every time you reach the playoffs with Reid, pal.

  8. The Chiefs are media darlings./ Duh. In the first game this year on MNF between these two teams the refs refused to call the 30 second play clock on KC, allowing it to run about 35 secs to give KC the win. Legalized gambling is here to stay, Get used to it. So many bad calls today. The NFL loves Mahomes. They will take care good of him.

  10. Yeah, and the Denver OL was mugging and holding the Chiefs D all day. The officiating stunk out loud, but it didn’t seriously favor one team over the other. It was just bad. Newsflash Denver fans, when your head coach is whining about the officiating, you need a new head coach.

  11. slick50kc says:

    This from a team that greases their offensive linemens jerseys.

    ————————————————-

    Hahahhahaha. That is hilarious, you must be like really old because that happened like 20 years ago. Chiefs are a nice team but lack the toughness to go deep and everybody knows that.

