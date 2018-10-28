Browns score on opening drive, lead 3-0

Getty Images

The Browns looked functional on their first drive . . . until they reached the red zone.

Cleveland marched to the Pittsburgh 13 after taking the opening kickoff, and then moved backward. Duke Johnson was stopped for a 3-yard loss on third-and-3. The Browns settled for a 34-yard Greg Joseph field goal and a 3-0 lead with 9:10 remaining in the first quarter.

It was the first points the Browns have scored on an opening drive this season and only the third score for the offense this season.

Baker Mayfield completed 6 of 7 passes for 57 yards. His passes went to four different receivers.

Nick Chubb had two carries for 12 yards, and Johnson had three touches for 13 yards.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said after last week’s loss to Tampa Bay that he might become more involved in the offense. Earlier today, a report surfaced that he dysfunction between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley could come to a head soon.