Cam Heyward: It took a while to focus on football

Getty Images

The Steelers held a moment of silence before Sunday’s game for the 11 people killed when a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh on Saturday and the tragedy was on the minds of the team after their win over the Browns.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin lives a few blocks from the synagogue and said “words can not express how we feel as members of this community” in response to the attack. Defensive end and Pittsburgh native Cam Heyward said it took him longer than usual to get his mind totally on the game at hand.

“It’s a tightknit community, and a tightknit city,” Heyward said. “When you think about innocent people that have nothing to do with that, it’s horrible. It’s bigger than football. That moment of silence, it took a while to even think about football. There are a lot of families hurting. There are a lot of people caring and showing love. We have to work together and come together as a community. I grew up in this city. Innocent people shouldn’t have to suffer for that. I know we play football, but it’s so much bigger than football.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement before the game calling for all to take a “stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”