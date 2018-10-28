Cam Newton didn’t want to throw Hail Mary before halftime

Getty Images

For most of the day, it looked like there was nothing at all wrong with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

But just before halftime of their easy win over the Ravens, he asked out of the game, out of concern for his right shoulder.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton told the staff his shoulder felt good in the first half, but he didn’t want to risk anything by trying to heave the ball 50-plus yards downfield.

Newton hasn’t been sharp on deep throws since his March 2017 shoulder surgery, and looked particularly bad last week before his miraculous fourth-quarter comeback against the Eagles. He didn’t throw in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, which confirmed that there was something amiss.

So just before the break, backup Taylor Heinicke came into the game, and instead of heaving it to the end zone, he ad-libbed and found tight end Greg Olsen for a 13-yard gain which set up a Graham Gano 54-yard field goal.

It was Heinicke’s second NFL pass, and the fact he’s deemed a better option than Newton at anything seems cause for concern. But the Panthers have insisted Newton can continue to play, and his reduced workload during the week might become the “new normal.”

Otherwise, Newton was very sharp against the league’s best defense, going 21-of-29 for 219 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 52 yards and another score.