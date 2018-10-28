Chiefs fail to score on first drive for first time, Broncos up

AP

At least two surprising things have already happened in today’s Broncos-Chiefs game.

The Chiefs didn’t score on their opening possession, and the Broncos have a 7-0 lead.

By going three-and-out and punting on their first chance with the ball, the Chiefs failed to put points on the board on their opening possession for the first time this year. The league’s highest-scoring offense has been able to strike quickly, but the Broncos have held so far.

They also jumped out to the early lead, with Phillip Lindsay scoring a 1-yard touchdown to cap an 81-yard drive.

Case Keenum hit Emmanuel Sanders for a 49-yard gain, the kind of big play they’ve been needing, especially against an offense that doesn’t figure to be dormant long.