Chiefs have to work, but beat Broncos 30-23

It wasn’t as easy as it often has been for the Chiefs.

But at the end of the day, the result was consistent with what they’ve done this year, and what they’ve done to the Broncos.

The Chiefs had to fight for a 30-23 win over the Broncos, their seventh straight win over their AFC West rivals.

Patrick Mahomes threw an interception, which was his sixth of the year. But he also threw four touchdowns, which were his 23rd, 24th, 25th, and 26th of the season.

And with Kareem Hunt adding another hurdling run, this one going for a touchdown in the third quarter, it was enough of the usual offensive fireworks for the league’s highest-scoring offense, as they improved to 7-1.

The Broncos were able to run it well enough (Phillip Lindsay had 18 carries for 95 yards) to shorten the game and keep it close. But the Chiefs sacked Case Keenum five times and picked him off once, which was an unusual output.

It was a solid effort for Denver, and it might have been enough against a lot of teams. But against the Chiefs, it led to a familiar result, and at 3-5, it might be enough to make the Broncos sellers at this week’s trade deadline.