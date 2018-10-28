Chiefs head 16-14 at halftime, but Broncos are game

AP

Everything’s a little off for the Chiefs today, and the Broncos deserve their share of credit for that.

The Chiefs are up 16-14 at halftime, but the Broncos have generally done the things you need to do to slow down the league’s highest-scoring offense.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 172 yards and two touchdowns so far (to Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins), but the Chiefs haven’t been as efficient as usual.

That includes kicker Harrison Butker missing an extra point (his first of the year), and the lack of the running game getting a foothold so far.

The Broncos have played acceptably well, with a few flashes and the kind of game plan you need against Kansas City.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. did one of the most surprising things of the day, chasing Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill down from behind.

The Broncos have also run the ball well, with Phillip Lindsay carrying 10 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. But the Broncos added a touchdown just before half, with Case Keenum hitting a wide open Tim Patrick to give the Broncos more than a little hope.