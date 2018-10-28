Colts run over Raiders 42-28

Posted by Charean Williams on October 28, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri set the NFL’s all-time scoring record Sunday, but plenty of Colts got in on the scoring act against the Raiders.

In fact, the Colts’ tight ends made NFL history, too. Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron all scored a touchdown, marking the first time in league history that three tight ends from one team scored in the same game.

Running back Marlon Mack had two touchdown runs.

Indianapolis ran over Oakland 42-28 to improve to 3-5 while dropping the Raiders to 1-6.

The Colts ran for 222 yards on 40 carries, the first time they have had back-to-back 200-yard rushing games since 1971. Indianapolis had 220 yards on 37 carries last week against the Bills.

Mack had his second consecutive 100-yard game, with a career-high 132 yards on 25 carries. Nyheim Hines contributed 78 yards on 11 carries.

Andrew Luck completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Doyle, in his first game back since being injured in Week Two, led the Colts with 70 receiving yards on six catches.

The Raiders took a 28-21 lead with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter but were outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter as they could get nothing going. Oakland had one first down and 36 total yards in the fourth quarter, while the Colts gained 153.

Derek Carr finished 21-of-28 for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Jared Cook caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Doug Martin rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries but lost a fourth-quarter fumble.

12 responses to “Colts run over Raiders 42-28

  2. TBF they did look good on the ground but the game was closer than the score says.

    Punter and Martin lost us this game today, refs were being generous and we couldnt use it to our advantage.

    Team showed heart today and i admire that but those few poorly timed mistakes did us in. I think its time we find a new punter.

  9. What a breath of fresh air from the Colts. Frank Reich and his staff are utilizing players well, the week to week progress on offense is highly visible and for the the second straight week, Andrew Luck did not have to carry the team on his back. Who would have thought that as soon as Luck is afforded protection, paired with a creative play caller and given not only a legit running back but also a chess piece coming out of the backfield in Hines, he would start torching defenses up and playing clean football. He is still the most talented QB in this league with his footwork, mechanics, built and combination of arm strength and accuracy. The Colts have long ways to go on defense but at least they are out of dinosaur era of Pagano and Grigson.

  12. debisannoying says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:15 pm
    Wellthoughtoutcomment says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:00 pm
    He needs to sit, he was completely useless the past two games they lost to the Pats and Fins. This isn’t rocket science, anyone making snarky and ignorant comments is simply jealous that he’s not on their team.
    ———————————————————-
    You sound like you’re on the verge of a tantrum. Here is not a snarky or ignorant comment: Mack disappears for long stretches. So get used to your $22 million a year two draft pick player doing that. He plays defense like Lebron James, by going half speed at times and tries to save himself for the 4th quarter. Problem is, that’s not a game changer. And so often in the raiders case, it meant not enough stops all game and playing from behind. A reason why Carr had 10 fourth quarter comebacks in Mack’s most dominate year.

    _______________________________

    Where you at? You must be throwing a tantrum or maybe in a mental institution because the Bears won with out Khalil Mack and the Raiders lost (got DESTROYED)…….again, lol.

    Raiders are the worst team in the NFL and their stupid fan base talks trash like the criminal punks they are……worst fan base in the NFL.

