Colts run over Raiders 42-28

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri set the NFL’s all-time scoring record Sunday, but plenty of Colts got in on the scoring act against the Raiders.

In fact, the Colts’ tight ends made NFL history, too. Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron all scored a touchdown, marking the first time in league history that three tight ends from one team scored in the same game.

Running back Marlon Mack had two touchdown runs.

Indianapolis ran over Oakland 42-28 to improve to 3-5 while dropping the Raiders to 1-6.

The Colts ran for 222 yards on 40 carries, the first time they have had back-to-back 200-yard rushing games since 1971. Indianapolis had 220 yards on 37 carries last week against the Bills.

Mack had his second consecutive 100-yard game, with a career-high 132 yards on 25 carries. Nyheim Hines contributed 78 yards on 11 carries.

Andrew Luck completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Doyle, in his first game back since being injured in Week Two, led the Colts with 70 receiving yards on six catches.

The Raiders took a 28-21 lead with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter but were outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter as they could get nothing going. Oakland had one first down and 36 total yards in the fourth quarter, while the Colts gained 153.

Derek Carr finished 21-of-28 for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Jared Cook caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Doug Martin rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries but lost a fourth-quarter fumble.