Could Jameis Winston be available?

Before Sunday’s early games, there was a belief that perhaps Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick could be available in trade. Now that Fitzpatrick nearly delivered a comeback for the ages after a four-pick meltdown from starter Jameis Winston, the proverbial script has been flipped.

Some are wondering whether Winston could indeed be traded before Tuesday’s deadline. While it’s unlikely that it would happen, it’s still worth pondering whether the Bucs would do it.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics of the Winston-Bucs relationship explained it to PFT, G.M. Jason Licht likely needs to continue to roll with Winston in the hopes of proving that the team made the right call with the first overall pick in the 2015 draft. Trading him would be an admission that the Bucs blew it, and Licht would potentially be pinning his future on Fitzpatrick leading a 3-4 team to a not likely wild-card berth or an even less likely division title.

Then there’s the question of who would want him. The Jaguars would be the most obvious candidate, but the last thing a currently undisciplined team would want is a player who has a history of being undisciplined, especially with a disciplinarian running the operation. The Giants potentially could use a new quarterback, but the Giants have shown no inclination to bench or otherwise move on from Eli Manning.

But there are still more games to be played between now and Monday night, and it would take only one injury to get someone to call the Buccaneers with an offer for Fitzpatrick or Winston.